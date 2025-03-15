Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona, lauded the initiative of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who has organized a week-long football training camp in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency in collaboration with the Baichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS), Sikkim. The program, aimed at nurturing young football talent, is being conducted under the guidance of former Indian football captain, Baichung Bhutia.

During his visit to Kiyit village playground, Minister PD Sona, accompanied by Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang, interacted with the young trainees and coaches, extending his support and appreciation. He emphasized that such grassroots initiatives play a crucial role in shaping the future of sports in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training session, PD Sona highlighted the long-term impact of such initiatives, stating, "This football camp provides a valuable opportunity for young players and will help produce skilled footballers for our state in the future. Small collective efforts like these will bring a significant transformation in Arunachal's football landscape."

MLA Oni Panyang also praised the initiative, expressing his intent to introduce similar football training camps in his own constituency, 40th Mariyang-Geku. "I came here to observe and learn from this program so that I can replicate it in my constituency. Engaging youth in sports helps keep them away from harmful influences like drugs and other addictions," he stated.

One of the organizing committee members described the visit of PD Sona and Oni Panyang as a proud and inspiring moment for Mebo Constituency, underscoring the impact of the training camp in shaping young minds.

The football camp, spearheaded by MLA Oken Tayeng in collaboration with BBFS, is not only fostering sporting talent but also serving as a positive intervention to divert youth from negative influences. Both PD Sona and Oni Panyang reaffirmed their commitment to supporting such programs across the state, emphasizing the role of sports in instilling discipline, passion, and purpose among the youth.