Arunachal Minister pledges support to strengthen higher education in Longding

Arunachal Pradesh’s Horticulture and Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, who also serves as the local MLA of Kanubari, visited the Government Model Degree College in Kanubari, located in Longding district, to assess the institution’s infrastructure and academic environment.

During the inspection, the minister reviewed the existing campus facilities and took detailed note of the upgrades required to ensure the college’s holistic development. Emphasising the importance of timely intervention, Wangsu stated that identifying infrastructural gaps and addressing them promptly is essential for the growth and sustainability of higher educational institutions, particularly in remote regions.

Assuring full support from the state government, the minister pledged assistance to the college authorities in enhancing academic infrastructure and improving the overall learning environment. He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding access to quality higher education and empowering youth through better educational opportunities.

The Government Model Degree College, Kanubari, is a newly established institution founded in 2025 and affiliated with Arunachal Pradesh University. The college was set up under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of higher education across the country.

The institution plays a crucial role in providing higher education opportunities to students from Longding district and surrounding areas, reducing the need for them to travel long distances to pursue their studies. The minister’s visit is expected to accelerate developmental initiatives and strengthen the college’s capacity to deliver quality education.