Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Ojing Tasing, has vowed would check the misuse of funds in the two departments embroiled in controversy over financial irregularities and enhance transparency, as reported by news agency PTI.

Minister Tasing, who is serving as a minister for the first time, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for assigning him the responsibility of overseeing these crucial departments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader emphasised his commitment to identifying and addressing the root causes of financial mismanagement within these departments. He aims to transform them into exemplary entities within the state.

Minister Tasing, who also oversees Cooperation and Transport portfolios in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighted the importance of efficient governance and financial accountability in delivering services effectively to the people.