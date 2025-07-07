Arunachal minister presents 10-point agenda at ICAR AGM, pushes for skill based agri-education

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture and Horticulture Minister, Gabriel D. Wangsu, actively represented the state at the 96th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Society, held at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex, New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the presence of senior Union Ministers including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Bhagirath Choudhary, SP Singh Baghel, and George Kurien.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's critical role in India's agricultural landscape, Minister Wangsu tabled a comprehensive 10-point proposal, urging the Centre to prioritize initiatives aligned with regional strengths and national agricultural goals. Chief among the proposals was the establishment of a Central Kiwi Research Institute, recognizing Arunachal’s significant contribution—over 60%—to the country's total kiwi production. The proposed institute aims to accelerate scientific innovation, enhance cultivation practices, and open up global market avenues for kiwi growers in the region.

Key Proposals from Arunachal Pradesh

Central Kiwi Research Institute: To tap into Arunachal's dominant position in kiwi production and boost research-driven growth.

ITI-Model Agri Schools: Proposal to establish Schools of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal, and Fisheries Sciences across India offering short-term, skill-based, and industry-aligned courses for youth post-Class 10 and 12.

Organic Agriculture University: A multidisciplinary institution focused on region-specific organic farming research in the Northeast.

Directorate Status for ICAR Basar Station: Upgrading the ICAR Research Station at Basar to a full-fledged Directorate for mid-hill zone research.

Expansion of KVK Network: Seeking sanction of 10 new Krishi Vigyan Kendras and fund release for 8 already approved centres in the region.

Veterinary & Fisheries Colleges: Urging the establishment of colleges to combat the shortage of trained professionals in these critical sectors.

BSL-II Laboratory: Proposal for a Biosafety Level-II lab to ensure early detection and effective management of zoonotic and livestock diseases.

Strengthening of NRC-Yak (Dirang): Enhanced support for the National Research Centre on Yak to ensure sustainable yak farming.

Sub-Centres for NRC-Mithun and ICAR-CIRC: Call for sub-centres to decentralize research and expand outreach in livestock and mithun development.

Northeast Agri-Innovation & Research Focus: Advocacy for inclusive agricultural policies that reflect the needs and unique potential of the Northeastern states.

Minister Wangsu emphasized the urgency of skill development, modern agricultural infrastructure, and indigenous research tailored to the geography and economy of Arunachal and the broader Northeast. “These initiatives are not just developmental demands—they represent the voice of the farming community and aim to reshape the landscape of agriculture, research, and agri-entrepreneurship in India,” he stated.