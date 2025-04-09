Arunachal Pradesh’s Water Resources and Health Minister, Biyuram Wahge, who also serves as the Guardian Minister for the TCL (Tirap, Changlang, Longding) districts, visited Changlang to review ongoing infrastructure projects and advocate for innovative approaches to water resource management and flood control.

During his visit, Wahge held a detailed review meeting with departmental heads from Lower Subansiri and later met with officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) in Changlang. The discussions focused on key issues such as flood protection measures, irrigation systems, and effective water management strategies tailored to the region's challenging terrain.

Recognising Changlang’s geographical diversity and strategic significance, Wahge stressed the need for targeted planning and sustainable development.

He reviewed the progress on ongoing projects, identified implementation hurdles, and urged officials to ensure timely completion to deliver tangible benefits, particularly for rural communities across the district.