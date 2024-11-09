Inaugurating the Adi Youth festival (AYF-24), Minister for RD & Cooperation, Ojing Tasing has exhorted the youth of the Adi community in particular and others in general to take the community and state to great heights in all spheres of progress and development with the spirit of dedication, innovation and futuristic outlook as the onus to build a vibrant future for the society lies in their able hands.



The Minister was addressing youth delegates at the inaugural function of the three-day Adi Youth festival today at Giidii Notko, Pasighat being organized by the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW). MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Chief Councilor, Okiam Moyong Borang, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Pankaj Lamba, ABK President, T. Libang, Adi Baane Ane Kebang (ABAK) President, Onam Darang Pertin were amongst others present on the occasion.

Dignitaries arrive at Adi Youth Festival, Pasighat



Tasing also remembered the contribution of pioneers of the community and urged the youth to emulate them and make the community and nation proud by seeking excellence in all their pursuits. Tasing also lauded ABYKW for taking up the drug menace issue and sensitizing the youth as key themes of the three -day festival, wherein Adi youth from various districts of the state have converged for the event.



Earlier, the Guest of Honour, Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, encouraged the youth to actively explore the field of entrepreneurship and self-employment and go for start-ups in various potential sectors like tourism, agri-horti, skill based areas etc and contribute in building the economy of the state for a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh. It’s time for us to change our Govt. Job centric mindset and wean youth away from the mindset.





Earlier, ABK President, Tadum Libang and ABYKW President Oki Dai and GS Apak Pertin also spoke on the occasion. The highlights included honouring of ABKYW Pioneers, release of Amended ABK Bye-Law. The unfurling of the festival flag by the Chief Guest in the presence of dignitaries, delegates, cultural troupes among others marked the formal start of the three-day event.



The three-day AYF-24 organized by the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing, with the theme of “Empowering Youth, Building Tomorrow & Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life” will feature sports, cultural and literary competitions, youth parliament, Miss Adi pageant, is aimed to provide a platform for Adi Youth to connect, foster the spirit of brotherhood and unity.