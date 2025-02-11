Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang conducted a detailed assessment of development initiatives in Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The minister met with local officials and lawmakers to address key infrastructure challenges in the region.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi presented a comprehensive plan targeting major obstacles to the district's growth during the review meeting. District officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng and Superintendent of Police Dr Thupten Jambey, outlined their departments' progress and upcoming projects.

The ministerial team later inspected the Industrial Training Institute at Bam Hil-Geko and the ICAR research facility in Gori-III village to evaluate their current operations.

"Minister Lowang's visit will help accelerate development work in our district," said MLA Dirchi, highlighting the significance of state government support under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership.

The minister assured that concerns raised during the meeting would receive prompt attention from the state government.