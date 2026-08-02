Arunachal minister reviews development projects, public service delivery in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and assessed the delivery of public services in Shi-Yomi district during a meeting with senior district officials at Tato.

The review meeting, held on Saturday, August 1, was attended by heads of various government departments and focused on evaluating progress across key sectors, including education, healthcare, rural development, road connectivity, power supply, drinking water, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, urban development, hydropower, policing and civil supplies.

According to the minister, discussions centred on identifying operational bottlenecks, improving coordination among departments and ensuring the timely implementation of flagship government welfare schemes.

The meeting also reviewed recent developments in the education sector, including improvements in academic outcomes, ongoing infrastructure projects and long-term plans aimed at strengthening human capital in the district.

Sona urged officials to maintain the pace of development and adopt a proactive, accountable and result-oriented approach in implementing government programmes.

"Our collective commitment must be to ensure that every development initiative translates into tangible benefits at the grassroots level for the people of Shi-Yomi," the minister said in a social media post.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring effective last-mile delivery of public services and welfare initiatives across the remote border district.