In a move to strengthen flood resilience in Arunachal Pradesh, Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister and Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge conducted an inspection of the flood management project underway along the vulnerable stretch of the Pakke River in Seijosa, Pakke Kessang district.

Accompanied by Advisor Hayeng Mangfi, WRD Secretary, Chief Engineer, departmental heads, and other officials, Minister Wahge reviewed the progress of the project sanctioned under the Flood Management & Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) — an initiative by the Government of India to support states in controlling floods and preventing erosion.

The Pakke River, which originates from the upper hills of Pakke Kessang, turns dangerously volatile during the monsoon season. In 2004, a devastating flood swept away large portions of Seijosa town, underscoring the critical need for robust flood protection measures.

Once completed, the project is expected to bring much-needed relief to the region by mitigating flood risks, safeguarding infrastructure, and enhancing disaster preparedness. The intervention also aims to protect human lives, agricultural land, and property from the recurring fury of floodwaters.

Under the FMBAP, the central government provides technical guidance and financial support to state governments for flood control, anti-erosion efforts, drainage development, and restoration of flood-damaged infrastructure. The scheme follows a shared funding model between the Union and State governments, as approved by the Cabinet.

Minister Wahge reiterated the government’s commitment to fortifying vulnerable zones and ensuring that communities living along riverbanks are better protected against natural calamities.