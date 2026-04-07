Arunachal minister reviews fuel supply, warns of action against black marketing

Arunachal Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu on April 6 reviewed the availability and distribution of petroleum products across the state and warned of strict action against black marketing and hoarding.

The minister, along with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, chaired a state-level meeting to assess the supply of motor spirit (petrol), high-speed diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Emphasising equitable distribution, Wangsu directed officials and stakeholders to maintain close coordination and address any localised supply disruptions promptly. He warned that those found involved in black marketing or hoarding of LPG and other petroleum products would face strict action, including prosecution under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

“Following a detailed district-wise status review, it is reassuring to note that supplies are being maintained effectively,” the minister said in a social media post, adding that efforts are being made to streamline distribution networks for long-term stability.

Chief Secretary Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply and swift resolution of any disruptions.

Officials informed the meeting that the current stock position of petroleum products across districts is adequate and that the supply and distribution of petrol, diesel and LPG remain normal throughout the state. The administrative machinery has also been kept ready to handle any contingencies.

The meeting was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Secretary Kanto Dangen, senior officials of the department and representatives of oil marketing companies, who confirmed that transportation and distribution networks are functioning smoothly without any bottlenecks.

Both the minister and the chief secretary appealed to the public to avoid panic buying and refrain from spreading rumours, urging citizens to rely only on verified information.