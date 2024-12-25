Research Minister Dasanglu Pul, conducted a detailed assessment of the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar, emphasising the need for infrastructure improvements to preserve the state’s cultural heritage.

Accompanied by Research Director Sangeet Dubey, Pul highlighted the importance of understanding on-ground realities to ensure the museum meets its potential under her ministry.

Pul, who also holds portfolios in women and child development, science and technology, art and culture, stressed the museum’s role in educating visitors about Arunachal Pradesh’s history, traditions, and cultural wealth.

She reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing the museum as a hub for showcasing the state’s contributions to cultural and developmental progress.