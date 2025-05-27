Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Dasanglu Pul, on May 27, conducted a whirlwind inspection of major infrastructure projects in the remote Anini region of Dibang Valley district.

Accompanied by local MLA Mopi Mihu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson T. Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, SP Manish Saurya, and other officials, Minister Pul reviewed work across several critical sites:

BJP Office – Interacted with karyakartas and appreciated their grassroots contributions.



Residential Complex (under construction) – Reviewed housing facilities for govt staff; stressed on timely completion.



Panchayat Bhawan – Inspected progress of this vital local governance facility.



CDPO Office – Assessed infrastructure for child welfare programs.



Medical Building (under construction) – Emphasised the importance of healthcare expansion in the region.



District Secretariat (under construction) – Inspected upcoming administrative hub for better governance.

Minister Pul directed all departments to uphold quality standards and stick to deadlines. She expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and the commitment shown by executing teams.

Reaffirming the state’s development push, Pul asserted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and with the dedicated efforts of local MLA Mopi Mihu, Dibang Valley is steadily moving towards progress.