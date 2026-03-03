Arunachal minister reviews key science schemes, launches geothermal roadmap for Dirang

Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul, on March 3, reviewed the progress of Central Sector and State Sector schemes during a departmental meeting, with a focus on implementation gaps and priority interventions.

The review meeting of the Department of Science and Technology was attended by Secretary Sumedha and Directors CD Mungyak, Dutta and Tana Tage. Discussions centred on the status of ongoing projects, fund utilisation, timelines and strategies to strengthen scientific research and infrastructure in the state.

Officials presented updates on scheme execution and outlined bottlenecks affecting delivery. The minister directed the department to ensure closer monitoring and time-bound completion of projects, stressing accountability and measurable outcomes.

During the meeting, Pul also launched a publication titled Geothermal Energy in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh – A Journey Toward Sustainable Energy Solutions, brought out by the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies.

The book documents geothermal exploration efforts in Dirang and outlines the potential of harnessing the region’s geothermal resources for clean energy generation. The initiative is expected to support the state’s push towards alternative energy sources and reduce dependence on conventional power.

Director Tana Tage said the study compiles field research and technical findings aimed at guiding future geothermal projects. The department described the publication as a step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions and advancing scientific innovation in Arunachal Pradesh.