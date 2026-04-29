Arunachal Minister reviews progress of 2 MW Ampani Hydropower project in Anjaw

Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on April 28 inspected the ongoing construction of the 2 MW Ampani Hydropower Project at Hayuliang in Anjaw district and directed officials to ensure the project’s timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

The hydropower project was announced during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative held at Kibithoo in May 2025.

During the inspection, the Women and Child Development Minister reviewed the pace of construction and interacted with officials associated with the execution of the project. In a statement shared on social media, Pul said the steady progress reflects the government’s commitment to implementing development initiatives at the grassroots level.

According to the minister, once commissioned, the 2 MW hydropower project is expected to meet a significant portion of the electricity needs of the Hayuliang circle, contributing to improved infrastructure and better living conditions in the region.

Pul also acknowledged the support and cooperation of local landowners, stating that community participation has played a crucial role in facilitating the smooth progress of the project.

Officials accompanying the minister during the inspection included Additional Deputy Commissioner Julity Mihu, Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, Executive Engineer H Tagi, and Zilla Parishad Member Mantaw Bellai.

The inspection was part of ongoing monitoring efforts by the state government to ensure infrastructure projects in remote and border areas are completed efficiently and within stipulated timelines.