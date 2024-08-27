The lone woman minister in the Arunachal Pradesh government and Minister for Child and Women Development, Dasanglu Pul, met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on August 27 to discuss preservation and promotion of the state's heritage. The minister urged Shekhawat to allocate funds to support the cultural heritage sector in the state.

In a meeting held today, the union minister engaged in comprehensive discussions with Dasanglu Pul to address the preservation of the state's rich cultural heritage.

MP Tapir Gao, who was also present at the meeting further emphasised the importance of the collaborative initiative.

The discussions focused on the Ministry of Culture’s ongoing efforts and specific schemes aimed at safeguarding India’s diverse cultural heritage, emphasising the unique traditions of the northeastern region, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister underscored the importance of preserving cultural assets and assured Pul of the government's full support in implementing the necessary measures.

The dialogue highlighted the shared commitment which aims to ensure that the cultural treasures of Arunachal Pradesh are protected and nurtured. Both ministers expressed confidence that the steps being taken will significantly bolster the growth and preservation of these traditions, ensuring their continuation for generations to come.

The union minister's assurance of every possible help has strengthened the resolve to sustain and celebrate the cultural richness of the region.