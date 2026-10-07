Arunachal minister seeks Centre’s support to strengthen women and child welfare

Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul has sought greater support from the Centre to strengthen programmes focused on women’s empowerment, child protection, nutrition and early childhood care in the state.

Pul raised the issues during a meeting with Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on October 6. Discussions focused on strengthening existing welfare schemes, expanding opportunities for women and adolescent girls, and improving systems for their safety, well-being and empowerment.

According to an official release issued on Wednesday, Pul urged the Union minister to extend the necessary support to Arunachal Pradesh for initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of women and children.

She also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that welfare schemes reach beneficiaries at the grassroots level. Pul thanked the Centre for initiatives supporting anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers, who are responsible for delivering essential services in communities.

Devi, meanwhile, appreciated the recently held Agan Milan Sewa Sammelan for anganwadi workers and ASHA didis in Arunachal Pradesh. She also acknowledged the contribution of frontline workers to the delivery of women and child welfare services.