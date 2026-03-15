Arunachal minister stresses direct buyer–farmer ties to improve cardamom prices

Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has emphasised the need to strengthen market linkages for large cardamom growers to ensure transparent trade and better price realisation for farmers.



The minister said this while inaugurating the Large Cardamom Productivity Award distribution programme for the last four years, along with a buyer–seller meet organised by Spices Board India in Itanagar.



More than 250 spice growers, including members of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) from Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya attended the programme. Around 35 spice exporters from different parts of the country also participated in the event.



Congratulating the award-winning farmers, Wangsu praised their dedication and disciplined farming practices. He noted that the adoption of scientific orchard management has helped improve both productivity and quality of large cardamom in the region.

He said the achievements of these farmers would inspire others to adopt improved cultivation practices.



Highlighting the importance of the buyer–seller meet, the minister said such initiatives enable direct interaction between growers and buyers, helping strengthen market linkages and ensuring better returns for farmers.



He also encouraged buyers to collaborate with farmer groups and producer organisations to establish reliable procurement arrangements that can provide stable incomes to growers.



Wangsu further highlighted the state government’s commitment to strengthening the spice value chain. He said efforts are underway to build a reliable and quality-driven ecosystem for spice production and marketing.



The minister urged farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations to maintain proper documentation, adopt simple digital tools and coordinate with field officers to improve transparency and creditworthiness.



He also stressed the importance of environmental sustainability, calling for the preservation of soil health, prudent water management and adoption of climate-resilient farming practices in spice cultivation.



Large cardamom is one of the most important high-value spice crops in the North East, providing a major source of livelihood for farming communities.



The buyer–seller meet provided a platform for growers, traders, exporters and other stakeholders to interact, exchange ideas and explore new market opportunities, which is expected to strengthen market linkages and support the sustainable growth of the region’s spice sector, officials said.