Minister of Horticulture & Agriculture of Arunachal Pradesh, Gabriel D Wangsu chaired the inaugural interaction-cum-review meeting with the Department of Fisheries at his official chamber in the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar on June 20. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Saugat Biswas, IAS, commissioner (Fisheries), and Joyshil Taba, director of Fisheries, along with officers from the Directorate.

During the meeting, Minister Wangsu emphasized the importance of harnessing the energy of the youth by creating a pool of skilled fish farmers and entrepreneurs from among the educated unemployed. He directed the department to prepare a framework for "Skilling Young Fish Farmers for Self Employment," which is to be presented in the upcoming Budget Session.

As part of the department's "100 Days Action Plan," he stressed the need to develop an "Aqua Policy" tailored to the unique topography and physiography of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Minister also highlighted the necessity of refurbishing the lone Fish Farmers Training Centre in Emchi, which will serve as the hub for training programs. He reiterated the importance of revamping the "Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana" with necessary policy interventions to make it more dynamic and ensure smooth implementation.

Commissioner (Fisheries), Saugat Biswas, IAS, encouraged collaboration with reputed research institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to achieve the goal of skilling fish farmers. He also suggested tapping into the potential of ornamental fishery, culture, propagation, and conservation of indigenous fishes, and the food processing sector for sustainable growth.

Minister Wangsu reiterated that the fisheries sector has enormous potential and that proper policy intervention could significantly alleviate poverty and unemployment in the state.

Following the fisheries meeting, Minister Wangsu held an interactive session with officials from Food & Civil Supply, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, and later with officials from Agriculture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary (AHV). These meetings were attended by Opak Gao, Secretary (Food & Civil Supply, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs), W. Khimun, Director, Civil Supply, and Sh Bidol Tayeng, IAS, Commissioner (Agriculture and AHV).

During the Food & Civil Supply meeting, the Minister urged officials to ensure the proper implementation of the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) scheme so that all residents of Arunachal Pradesh could benefit from this national flagship program.

In a separate meeting with Agriculture and AHV officials, thorough discussions were held on the "New Policy on Agriculture and Horticulture," as announced by the state Cabinet on June 13.