Arunachal Minister supports giving more powers to Municipal bodies

Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja on January 30, assured full support to strengthen Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state, stating that the government would address their concerns to ensure effective devolution of powers in line with the 74th Constitutional Amendment.



Chairing a coordination meeting with the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the Chief Councillor and Deputy Chief Councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), the minister said issues raised by the municipal bodies would be placed before the chief minister to address existing shortcomings.



According to an official statement, the meeting focused on urban development initiatives and the institutional strengthening of municipal bodies.



During the deliberations, IMC and PMC officials urged the state government to transfer more subjects to ULBs as provided under the 12th Schedule of the Constitution, which lists 18 functional areas, including urban planning, land use regulation, water supply, public health, sanitation, urban poverty alleviation, environmental protection and civic amenities. They said greater devolution would help make ULBs more self-sustaining and responsive to public needs.



The municipal bodies also sought improved municipal financing, including a dedicated budgetary provision similar to that available for Panchayati Raj Institutions, pointing out that current revenue sources, such as trade licences, birth and death certificates, garbage collection fees and hoarding charges are limited.



Officials further highlighted that certain subjects devolved to ULBs under the 74th Amendment continue to be handled by line departments under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2021, and need rectification to ensure smooth functioning of municipal institutions.



Advising the newly constituted ULBs to work diligently for public welfare, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso proposed a joint site inspection involving the Capital Deputy Commissioner, the IMC Mayor and other stakeholders to restore the burial ground at Nirjuli/Karsingsa.



Responding to the concerns, Raja said he had already taken up the issue of constructing a boundary wall at the Chimpu burial ground with the government to prevent misuse or encroachment. He also advised the IMC to maintain proper records of cremations and burials within its jurisdiction.



Reiterating the government’s commitment to democratic decentralisation, the minister said the state would continue working to empower ULBs in accordance with constitutional provisions.