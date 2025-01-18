Arunachal Pradesh Forest & Environment Minister, Wangki Lowang, on January 18, unveiled and laid the foundation stone for two major projects - the His Holiness Dalai Lama Heritage Trekking Trail and the His Holiness Dalai Lama Biodiversity Park at Khellong, in West Kameng district.

The event was held in the presence of MLA of Thrizino-Bhalukpong Assembly constituency Tenzin Nyima Glow; ZPC Zilla Parishad Chairman West Kameng district, Karma Dorjee Thongdok, and Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, and Biodiversity, IFS Dr Damodar, along with Tseten Chombay, the MLA of Kalaktang-Rupa Assembly constituency.

The His Holiness Dalai Lama Heritage Trekking Trail holds profound historical and cultural significance, retracing the journey of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama during his passage to India in 1959.

It stands as a tribute to his resilience and teachings and will undoubtedly attract adventure seekers, connecting them to the region’s rich history and natural beauty.

The Dalai Lama Biodiversity Park is envisioned to promote eco-tourism while celebrating the region’s unparalleled biodiversity and cultural heritage. This project will serve as a beacon of environmental conservation and cultural preservation, fostering harmony between nature and heritage.

Both projects are instrumental in showcasing the rich biodiversity and cultural legacy of the region, further enhancing its eco-tourism potential and offering visitors a unique experience.