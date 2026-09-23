Arunachal minister urges Akasa, Alliance Air to expand flight connectivity to Kolkata, Assam

Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has urged Akasa Air and Alliance Air to expand direct flight connectivity from the state capital Itanagar, including better links with Kolkata and neighbouring Assam.

In separate letters to the chief executives of the two airlines, Raja sought new and realigned services aimed at improving air access for passengers from Arunachal Pradesh as well as adjoining districts of Assam.

Writing to the CEO of Akasa Air, the minister requested the airline to explore a direct Itanagar-Kolkata service, with onward connectivity to major southern cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Raja said the request assumes significance amid the possibility of IndiGo discontinuing its existing direct Itanagar-Kolkata service following the planned introduction of an Itanagar-Guwahati-Kolkata sector from October.

The minister stressed that reliable air connectivity from the state capital is important for students, patients, government officials, tourists and business travellers from Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

Alliance Air urged to connect remote Arunachal destinations

In his letter to Alliance Air, Raja requested the airline to examine the feasibility of operating its ATR 72 aircraft directly between Itanagar and Kolkata.

He said such a service would make travel easier for residents travelling to major metropolitan centres for healthcare, education and business.

Raja also suggested that Alliance Air consider deploying its smaller Dornier aircraft on regional routes connecting destinations such as Ziro, Tuting, Anini, Pasighat and Tezu.

The minister pointed out that operational airports and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) are already available in these areas.

His suggestion comes in the backdrop of IndiGo's proposed direct services between Itanagar and Guwahati.

Raja said stronger regional air connectivity would support tourism, trade and passenger movement across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and strategically important border areas.

He expressed hope that both airlines would consider the proposals favourably and help strengthen the state's aviation network.