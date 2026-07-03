Arunachal minister urges Centre to entrust strategic ALB road project to BRO

Arunachal Pradesh Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini has urged the Centre to hand over the newly declared strategic Akajan-Likabali-Bame (ALB) Road project to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), citing the agency's expertise in executing infrastructure projects in challenging border terrains.

In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, Jini expressed gratitude to the Centre for declaring the ALB Road a strategic project but requested that the BRO be reinstated as its implementing agency.

The appeal comes amid continued disruption along the Likabali-Basar-Bame-Aalo stretch, which has remained cut off following rain-triggered landslides and flash floods. According to the minister, the road serves as a crucial socio-economic lifeline for seven border districts—Lower Siang, Leparada, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Siang, Upper Siang and Upper Subansiri.

Jini, who represents the Aalo East Assembly constituency in West Siang district, referred to the recent major landslide at the Siji block point, which continues to disrupt connectivity, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and severing access to the seven districts.

Seeking the intervention of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the minister pointed out that the road was originally constructed, maintained and managed by the Border Roads Organisation before being transferred to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) during 2014-15.

Highlighting BRO's experience and track record, Jini said the organisation was better equipped to execute the project efficiently within the stipulated timeframe, particularly given its strategic importance and the difficult terrain.

He added that restoring the project to the BRO would help ensure quality construction, timely completion and uninterrupted connectivity for the people living in Arunachal Pradesh's remote border districts.