Arunachal minister urges Centre to set up regional cultural centre at Jote

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met with Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Art & Culture and WCD, Dasanglu Pul, in New Delhi to discuss key cultural development initiatives for the state.

During the meeting, Minister Pul strongly advocated for the establishment of a Regional Cultural Centre of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) at Jote in Papum Pare district.

She also pushed for the upgradation of Multi-Purpose Cultural Complexes (MPCCs) across the state and stressed the importance of supporting projects that promote and preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Expressing gratitude for the Ministry’s assurance of support, Minister Pul thanked Union Minister Shekhawat for his positive response and encouragement towards these initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural infrastructure and identity in the region.