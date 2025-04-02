Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu highlighted the need for a problem-solving mindset and innovation to drive development during a review meet to assess the progress of government schemes being implemented in the district.

The minister, who is also the guardian minister for Lower Subansiri district, convened a comprehensive review meeting with various departments at Ziro, the headquarters town of the district.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation by deputy commissioner Vivek H P, outlining the status of various state and central government programmes under the key themes of Sashakt Arunachal: Sundar, Samridh, Shikshit, Swasth, Surakshit, and Swachch Arunachal.

The minister received updates on the execution of flagship schemes and stressed the importance of close monitoring to ensure that these programmes effectively reach the grassroots level and benefit the intended communities in the district.

Wangsu called for enhanced cooperation across all departments to ensure the success of ongoing development initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Wangsu visited the district dairy farm and piggery breeding farm at Siro to assess the conditions and activities at these facilities.

The minister during his visit to the district assured that follow-up meetings to be conducted in the future to monitor progress and address any emerging challenges.