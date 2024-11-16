Arunachal Pradesh's Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, on November 16 stressed the need for responsible media, urging journalists to follow ethical standards while sharing information with the public.

Speaking at the National Press Day celebration at Arunachal Press Club (APC) in Itanagar, Dukam highlighted that a dynamic, ethical, and responsible media is crucial for the state's development.

Terming media 'a reliable source of information and knowledge', the minister said, "I encourage all media professionals to carry out their duties with sincerity, dedication, and integrity. A dynamic, ethical, and responsible media is crucial for the state's development. By highlighting important issues, standing up for truth, and educating the public, our media will shape Arunachal Pradesh's future."

He urged that a system to identify genuine outlets and tackle "fake ones that are harming society and the state" be formed, raising doubts about the credibility of some new digital platforms.

"There should be a regulatory body to identify authentic media outlets. The state government has empowered the APC and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) to carry out this task," Dukam added.

Urging unity, the minister assured the media community of government support and vowed to work on framing the advertisement policy for electronic and digital media by December and implement the journalist pension scheme soon.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, while addressing the journalists, urged them to work with dedication for the state's progress.

"The media plays a strategic and vital role in development by sharing information about government policies, initiatives, and achievements. This transparency helps citizens make informed decisions. The media also has a duty to serve as the eyes and ears for the society and the government," Wahge said.

He emphasised the importance of truthful reporting and expressed concerns over the rising number of cancer cases in the state and urged the media to help raise awareness about the disease.

Meanwhile, APC president Dodum Yangfo appreciated state government for its support, while APUWJ president Amar Sangno highlighted the significance of National Press Day.

During the event, several journalists were honored with the V Ravindran Excellence Award for print media and the Taro Chatung Excellence Award for electronic media.