Arunachal Home Minister Bamang Felix advised the labourer community to be aware of their rights and entitled benefits and to earn dignity for their hard work by dedicatedly undertaking their work.

Minister Felix was speaking at an awareness programme for the labourer community of 19-Nyapin Constituency, organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHESDWU) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB).

Stating that a nation cannot progress without the hard work of labourers, the Minister called on the gathering to take pride in their work but at the same time be aware of one’s rights and benefits they can avail as labourers.

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He also urged the gathering to take benefit of the Seva Aapke Dwar events to register themselves for various Central and State Flagship Programmes.

Taliha MLA-cum-APB&OCWWB Chairman Nyato Dukam on his part urged all concerned to register themselves with the APB&OCWWB. He said that due to non-registration, many labourers get deprived of the benefits provided to them by the Board.

He informed that the Board has enhanced various financial aids to the labourers which among many includes Rs four lakhs in the event of accidental death, maternity benefit of Rs 10,000, and educational benefits.

APB&OCWWB Chairman also advises the labourer community to take part in such events sincerely as they can make themselves aware of their rights and benefits.



Responding to a memorandum submitted by AAPPHESDWU President Tadar Dowa, APB&OCWB Chairman announced the construction of two Labourer Sheds for the 19-Nyapin Assembly Constituency.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitaries also dedicated an ambulance donated to the people of Kurung Kumey by the Daporijo-based Ningtemuri Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, and distributed bags and tiffin to the registered workers provided by the APB&OCWWB.

Among others, the event was attended by State BJP Secretary Tadar Niglar, former Dumporijo MLA Larbin Nasi, former NES President Dr Ligu Tacho, ZPM Sangram Hiba Memak, and ZPM Nyapin Tadar Tadey.