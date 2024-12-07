Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul visited the Holy Waterfall, a serene site with 108 cascading waterfalls located along the Indo-China border of Tawang district. She met with Indian Army personnel and applauded their commendable efforts to enhance the spiritual experience for visitors.

Pul, along with lady MLAs Tsering Lhamu, Advisor to the Minister for WCD and Planning and MLA of Lumla Assembly constituency in Tawang district, and Chakat Aboh, MLA of Khonsa West Assembly constituency in Tirap district and Advisor to the Minister for Transport, interacted with the Indian Army team led by Colonel Kapil Tripathi, Commanding Officer of the Indian Army.

Minister Pul praised the Indian Army and its regiments for their efforts to enhance the spiritual experience for visitors, fostering a deeper connection between tourists and this sacred site.

Colonel Tripathi graciously shared profound insights into the spiritual significance of the Holy Waterfall, emphasizing its connection to Guru Padmasambhava and the revered footprints believed to be his.

According to the lady MLAs and Minister, the visit was an enriching experience, blending the breathtaking beauty of nature with a profound sense of spirituality, leaving them inspired by the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the location.

Minister Pul also praised the Indian Army for protecting the borders in the face of harsh weather conditions and hailed its Civil-Military Cooperation efforts, including initiatives to support tourists visiting these sites.