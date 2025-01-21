Arunachal Pradesh Women & Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul, on January 21 visited the World War II museum and cemetery in Jairampur, Changlang district.

The cemetery stands as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made during the war, while the museum displays invaluable historical artefacts, photographs, and documents that bring to life the stories of resilience and bravery from that era.

Minister Pul encouraged everyone to visit the site and pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for future generations. The museum has been modified and war tank been displayed in the museum.

The site stands as a testament to shared history and serves as an important reminder of the need for peace and harmony in the world.

As per information, the museum was built through funding from the Union Ministry of Culture with an investment of Rs 2.25 crore.

The project has been executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Pul was accompanied by ADC Jairampur S. Mining Ji, Lt. Col. T.C Tayum , and Deputy Director Research B. Dutta Ji among others.