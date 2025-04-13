Arunachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge assured complete support to upgrade medical infrastructure in Longding district during an inspection visit to the district hospital.

Wahge, who also serves as the guardian minister of the TCL (Tirap-Changlang-Longding) districts, lauded the efforts of District Medical Officer Dr. Dilip Dutta for optimal resource management and inaugurated a district drug warehouse on the occasion.

The minister also visited the Kanubari WRD EE office and later chaired a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting to assess the status of various ongoing projects. He emphasised the need to identify and resolve hurdles delaying implementation and urged local officials to keep him informed so he can escalate issues to relevant authorities.

Addressing the meeting, Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu highlighted the importance of land availability for infrastructure development, noting challenges in Longding due to unplanned constructions and lack of town planning. He called for coordinated efforts among officials and elected representatives to mirror best practices from other constituencies.

Mentor Secretary Taru Talo urged departments to align projects with the Chief Minister’s 25-point action plan, structured under six development themes. He encouraged focused efforts to ensure tangible progress in centrally-sponsored schemes.

MLA Thangwang Wangham requested early approval for the Longding-Bonia highway to improve connectivity, while MLA Honchun Ngandam raised serious concerns over the proposed Indo-Myanmar border fencing. He warned that it may result in the loss of traditional jhum land and compromise India’s territorial integrity, urging the issue be taken up with the Union Home Ministry and the PMO.

The meeting also spotlighted pressing issues such as water scarcity, shortage of human resources, and lack of proper accommodation for government personnel. Presentations were made by the Deputy Commissioner and department heads outlining these challenges.

The review meeting was attended by several key figures including MLA Hayeng Mangfi, NHM MD Marge Sora, ZPC Lohpong Wangham, ZPMs, and senior government officials.