Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung and Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu jointly inspected the 'Lokal Market' in East Kameng district as part of efforts to boost and promote the state's agricultural and horticultural products.

The ministers, accompanied by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang and Deputy Commissioner of Seppa, visited the market dedicated to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and interacted with local producers. The inspection followed a District Coordination Meeting held earlier in the day.

The Lokal Market initiative, showcasing products from local farms, aims to empower SHGs and encourage self-reliance among the district’s residents. Emphasizing organic and fresh produce, these markets are entirely run by the local village population, highlighting the state’s rich agricultural potential.

In addition to the market, the ministers also visited fish ponds developed under the District Fishery Department’s initiatives. These fishery projects are seen as a crucial step toward strengthening the rural economy and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, the ministers praised the efforts of the SHGs and the district administration in promoting indigenous products, calling such initiatives vital for economic empowerment and food security in Arunachal Pradesh.