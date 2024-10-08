The Ministry of Ayush has made significant strides in promoting traditional Indian medicine systems both domestically and internationally during its first 100 days under the new Union government. This was revealed at a press conference organised by the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Riken Rina, Director of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh, led the session, alongside Dr Inya Lingu, Deputy Director (AYUSH), and Dr Arvind Kumar, Research Officer (Ayurveda), CCRAS.

Key achievements include signing memorandums with the World Health Organization, Vietnam, and Malaysia to enhance global recognition and cooperation in Ayush systems. The ministry has also prioritised quality assurance by partnering with the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and accrediting over 1,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandir facilities.

Public engagement initiatives like the 'Har Ghar AyurYog' campaign and 'Bharat Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' were launched to raise awareness. Nearly 15,000 Ayush geriatric health camps provided free consultations and medicines nationwide.

The ministry is working to integrate Ayurvedic treatments into the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, with 170 packages finalised. Research and education received a boost through new partnerships with prestigious institutions like IISc-Bangalore and IIT-Delhi.

Infrastructure development plans include expanding the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi and establishing a new National Institute of Ayurveda in Haryana. The ministry is also setting up research institutes for yoga and naturopathy in three states.

These initiatives aim to strengthen India's traditional medicine systems and increase their accessibility and acceptance both domestically and globally.