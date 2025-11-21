Arunachal: Minor rescued from Munna Camp in Dirang; child labour case reported to CWC

A joint team led by the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), the Officer-in-Charge of Dirang Police Station, and the Protection Officer rescued a minor from the 4 Mile area of Munna Camp under Dirang Subdivision following a tip-off received through the Child Helpline.

Acting promptly on the information, the team reached the location, secured the child, and produced the minor before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). After completing the required procedures, the CWC handed the child over to the parents.

According to officials, the rescued minor was reportedly engaged as a labourer in agricultural work and was found to be from a neighbouring district of Assam. During the operation, another labourer was also present at the site; however, he was confirmed to be above 18 years of age. The team directed the farm owner to immediately contact the labourer’s parents and ensure proper documentation.

The District Child Protection Unit reiterated that employing minors in any form of labour is a punishable offence. Authorities urged the public to stay alert and report any suspected cases of child labour to the Child Helpline or concerned officials to ensure the safety and rights of children.