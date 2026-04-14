Arunachal minor traced safe near Tigdo Bridge after attempt to leave for Mumbai

A 16-year-old girl from Doimukh in Papum Pare district, who was reported missing on the evening of April 12, was safely traced near Tigdo Bridge, bringing relief to her family and authorities.

The minor, identified as Pani Ruth, had left her home between 7 pm and 8 pm following an argument with her parents. According to family members, she became emotionally distressed after being repeatedly advised and scolded during the discussion.

Sources said that during this period, the girl was in contact with an individual she had met online, who allegedly promised to arrange a job for her in Mumbai. Influenced by the interaction and the tense situation at home, she reportedly planned to travel alone, intending to board a train from the Naharlagun–Gumto area to Guwahati and then proceed onward to Mumbai.

However, before she could continue her journey, she was located near Tigdo Bridge and safely recovered. Officials said the girl later realised the risks involved and decided not to go ahead with her plan.

Police have cautioned both parents and young people about the growing risks of online manipulation and fraudulent job offers circulated through social media platforms. They stressed the importance of open communication within families and urged youngsters not to trust unknown individuals online without proper verification.

The incident ended on a positive note, with the minor safely reunited with her family, while authorities reiterated the need for greater awareness around cyber safety and online grooming targeting vulnerable teenagers.