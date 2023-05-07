All Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) personnel who had been reported missing was found dead on the rooftop of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat in Itanagar.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Roshan Gongo, 1st IRBN deployed at Sentry post No. 3 of block No. 2 building had been found missing with his service weapon.

Upon receipt of the information, a team of police rushed to the spot and a search operation was carried out along with the family members and relatives of the missing police personnel.

While checking and analysing CCTV footage of the building, the missing constable was seen entering into the block leaving his son outside the building apparently in a drunken state.

After analyzing the footage, it further revealed that his son waited for him, and later his wife took away the son from the spot.

The initial inquiry revealed he had fallen down the stairs of the third floor during his quest for the search of an exit door.

The dead body of the personnel was found on the terrace connecting the Block-1 and Block-2 buildings of the secretariat.

The inquest of the dead body was conducted on the spot in the presence of an executive magistrate. The dead body had been shifted to RK Mission Hospital for preservation for Post Mortem Examination to be carried out tomorrow.

The initial inquiry of the incident suggests an accidental death case.