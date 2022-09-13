The Arunachal Pradesh government is doing everything possible to find and rescue mountaineer Tapi Mra and his aide Niku Dao.

Army helicopters inducted two more Army personnel along with essential equipment near the Base Camp today morning.

The total strength of the rescue team at Base Camp now is ten which includes nine Army personnel and one civil mountaineer.

A clear weather window provided an opportunity for a detailed Helicopter Search. The likely area of missing persons is Camp 2, which is full of deep & wide crevasses as observed from the Helicopter. Avalanches were observed in the adjoining areas of Camp 2.

The rescue team which was inducted at Base Camp yesterday conducted an on-ground search around the Base Camp area today. Tomorrow the team will proceed to the Camp I area for an on-ground search.

All efforts are being made to locate the missing Everester and his assistant.

More than two weeks have passed since Arunachal Pradesh’s first Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao went missing from their base camp on August 17, while participating in a government-sponsored expedition to Mount Kyarisatam, also known as Mt. Chiumo, which is 6890 metres above sea level and is along the India-Tibet border.