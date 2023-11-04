The lifeless body of Pegmir Tedik, who had been missing since October 22, 2023, was discovered on November 4 floating in the Kamle River of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tedik, a young and adventurous boy, had gone missing after setting out on a fishing expedition along the banks of the Kamle River. For days, his family and friends had combed the area anxiously hoping for his safe return.

The discovery was made when the lifeless body of Tedik was first sighted by locals in the vicinity of Tamin village in the Kamle district, positioned beneath the Tamin bridge. Due to the challenges of reaching the remote location, Tedik's family was unable to recover the body immediately. The river's currents carried Tedik's body further downstream.

Today, in the early evening hours, at approximately 5:30 PM, a breakthrough occurred as Tedik's lifeless form was finally retrieved from the Kamle River, specifically at Taya Simla.

No post-mortem examination has been conducted as of now as his demise is believed to be the result of natural causes.