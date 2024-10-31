In an initiative aimed at nurturing and caring for the elderly, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu officially launched Mission Ayang today, October 31 in Kiyit village. The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibo Passing, alongside key figures such as DDSE East Siang Odhuk Tabing, retired Director of Elementary Education Bodong Yirang, Secretary General of Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, Yarbang Pertin, and other esteemed officials.

The launch was marked by the presence of many elderly residents, including the centenarian Smty Otel Gamno, who is over 100 years old, and her 98-year-old husband, Oyud Gamnoh, who was honored as the guest of honor for the event. Smty Pyakken Megu, one of the village’s oldest women, served as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was further supported by local headman Tokkong Tayeng and other village elders, known as Gaon Burahs.

During the event, Tubit Megu, the village Gaon Burah, and secretary Talut Panggam expressed their gratitude on behalf of Kiyit village to the Mebo administration, particularly praising ADC Sibo Passing and the Ayang Mission team for their thoughtful creation of Mission Ayang, which seeks to provide essential care for the elderly. “We aspire for Kiyit village to be recognized for its dedication to caring for and loving our senior citizens under the Ayang Mission,” stated Megu and Panggam.

Oyud Gamno, Pyakken Megu, and HGB Tokkong Tayeng shared their appreciation for the Mebo administration and the residents of Kiyit village for honoring the elderly. Secretary General of Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, Yarbang Pertin, highlighted that such a commendable initiative from Kiyit village would serve as a beacon of inspiration for other villages and communities.

In their remarks, ADC Sibo Passing and DC Tayi Taggu encouraged the youth and middle-aged residents to actively participate in the care of the elderly, embodying the mission's goals and objectives. They emphasized that Kiyit village should become synonymous with compassion and care for the aging population, urging every community sector, including Self Help Groups, to extend their support to the elderly, especially when their own families may not be able to provide the necessary care.

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