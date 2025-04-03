Arunachal MLA Tsering Lhamu of Lumla in Tawang district, visited and inspected the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) for girls in Lumla near the Indo-China border on April 3. During her visit, she conducted a thorough survey of the land proposed for the school’s expansion, engaging in discussions with the village headman and the local community of Pharmey village.

As part of her visit, MLA Lhamu held discussions with the school’s Principal to assess the infrastructural requirements essential for the institution’s development. She identified key areas that require immediate attention to ensure that students have access to an optimal learning environment.

Reiterating her election campaign promise, Lhamu reaffirmed that education remains her top priority. She expressed her dedication to transforming Lumla constituency into a model hub of quality education. “By investing in our schools and empowering our students, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter and more prosperous future for our region,” she stated, emphasizing her vision for sustained educational development.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at providing quality education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Class VI to XII in remote and tribal regions. These schools are designed to offer modern educational facilities, infrastructure, and holistic development opportunities, ensuring that ST students receive the same academic standards and exposure as their non-ST peers. The initiative plays a crucial role in bridging educational gaps in geographically challenging locations, fostering socio-economic upliftment, and nurturing future leaders from tribal communities.

In Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in border villages, EMRSs serve as a vital institution for ensuring inclusive and equitable education. The establishment and expansion of these schools, such as the one in Lumla, contribute significantly to community development, empower local youth, and reinforce national integration efforts in strategic regions. The ongoing infrastructural advancements and the dedicated leadership of policymakers like MLA Lhamu signal a promising trajectory for the future of education in the state’s remote areas.