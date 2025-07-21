Arunachal MLA, DC inspect Gadum and Mer villages; assure flood, school relief

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani visited flood-affected Mer and Gadum villages to assess damage to school infrastructure, shortages of teaching and medical staff, and large-scale soil erosion affecting agricultural lands.

Accompanied by senior officials including ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, Namsing CO Toimi Tagi, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, DMO Dr. Komling Perme, WRD EE Onit Panyang, and others, the team first visited primary schools in Gadum-I and Gadum-II.

It was found that Gadum-I had no teacher present, while the surrounding areas showed signs of erosion caused by the Taro-Tamak river. Villagers had voluntarily built porcupine spurs to prevent further damage. In response, DDSE Tabing confirmed that teachers would be posted at the earliest, possibly by Monday or Tuesday. The MLA and DC also assured improved flood protection using sand-filled gunny bags.

The team later inspected the banks of the Siang River at Mer village, where large portions of agricultural land—including paddy fields belonging to villagers like Bapukon Perme—had been eroded. Makeshift porcupine spurs had been erected, but the extent of the damage was severe.



Also Read: PM Modi hails Meghalaya as blueprint for resilient, self-reliant India

During a public meeting at Mer’s community hall, MLA Tayeng pledged efforts to secure funding for long-term erosion protection, urging villagers to continue voluntary initiatives similar to those seen in Borguli. He shared that a Rs. 228-crore flood protection proposal for the Mebo region had been returned by the Centre, which has now asked for a unified project covering both left and right banks of the Siang. A revised plan under review may also double as a road project from Sigar to Mer, envisioned to boost tourism.

DC Jiwani assured administrative support in addressing education and health concerns. The already-constructed health centre at Mer is expected to be handed over soon, after which medical staff—including doctors—will be posted.

Earlier, Gadum village elder Sinador Perme briefed the officials on community-led efforts under the 'Taro-Tamak Flood Protection Committee', which constructed 40 porcupine spurs from Loklung to Mer. The delegation also received a memorandum from Mer villagers, seeking urgent attention to teacher quarters, health infrastructure, and flood-related damage.

The inspection underscores ongoing efforts to mitigate the region’s vulnerability to annual floods while improving essential services for remote communities under Mebo constituency.