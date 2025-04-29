Tsering Lhamu, MLA from Lumla constituency in Tawang district and Advisor to the Women & Child Development Department, has committed her entire monthly salary to support disadvantaged residents at the Deepak Nabam Destitute Home in Senki Park, Itanagar.

The shelter's founder and caretaker, Deepak Nabam, expressed gratitude for Lhamu's consistent financial support, describing her as "a true humanist" and "a mother to the weak and deprived."

"Her dedication to helping those discarded by society reveals her character," Nabam said. "We are extremely proud of her kindness and service toward our vulnerable fellow citizens."

The shelter garnered national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Nabam's humanitarian efforts during the 118th episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on April 27. The Prime Minister praised Nabam for setting "a unique example of the spirit of service in Arunachal Pradesh."

"He runs a Shelter House at Senki Park in Itanagar where mentally unwell, physically challenged and elderly people are served," Modi said, adding that "drug addicts are taken care of here as well."

The Prime Minister noted that Nabam began his initiative without external assistance, starting "a campaign to support the deprived people of the society, violence-affected families and homeless people." What began as a personal mission has since grown into an organisation recognised with multiple awards.

The facility provides housing and care for homeless individuals, those with disabilities, and others with nowhere else to turn in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lhamu's ongoing financial commitment represents a significant personal sacrifice in service to her community's most marginalised members, supporting a cause now recognised at the highest levels of government.