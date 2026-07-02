Arunachal MLA donates seven months' salary to flood relief in Keyi Panyor

Dirang MLA and Advisor to the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Phurpa Tsering, popularly known as Awo Phurpa, has donated his seven months' salary amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh to support families affected by the recent floods and landslides in Keyi Panyor district.

Announcing the contribution, the legislator said the state is passing through a difficult period and called for collective efforts to help those impacted by the disaster.

He also appealed to the people and leaders of Dirang to come forward and extend assistance to the flood-hit residents of Keyi Panyor, stressing the need for solidarity during the crisis.

The donation comes as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue in the district, which has been among the worst affected by the recent spell of heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh.