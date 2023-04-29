MLA of the 5th Kalaktang Constituency, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, visited the Boha village Monastery on April 29 to discuss and review the ongoing developmental works in the area. The MLA was warmly greeted by a large number of people who had gathered to meet him with traditional rituals.

During the public meeting, MLA Kharma addressed the people and spoke about the various developmental projects that were underway in the constituency. He emphasized the government's commitment to the development of the constituency and the state as a whole.

He also invited feedback and suggestions from the people on the ongoing developmental work, acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on various projects in the area. He also spoke about the devastation caused by last year's monsoon, which had led to loss of life and destruction of projects in the constituency.

MLA Kharma urged the locals to work together with the administration, PRL leaders, and youth for the all-around development of the district. He stressed the importance of transparency in the allocation of funds and the execution of developmental projects.

People present at the meeting expressed their appreciation for the developmental work that had been carried out so far and suggested various projects that they felt were necessary for the betterment of the locality. The MLA took note of the suggestions and assured the people that their concerns would be addressed on priority and also informed the government.

Accompanying the MLA were Shergaon ZPM Smt. Tsering Wangmu Lama, ZPM Kalaktang-Nargum West – Choton Dorjee Tsering, Ex-ZPM Sangetashi (Rupa), Pema Rinchin (5 Kalaktang Constituency) BJP Mandal President, Pem Namsa (BJP Yuva President- 5 Kalaktang Constituency), PRI leaders, youth leaders, and student leaders.