The MLA of Arunachal Pradesh's 29th Basar Assembly constituency, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, on December 6 inaugurated the assembly shed at Government Higher Secondary School in Basar.

The shed was a generous gift and contribution from the esteemed alumni of the 1980-84 batch, as part of their initiative to give back to society.

MLA Nyabi, also the first female MLA from the Galo community of Arunachal Pradesh, stated that the achievements of the school's alumni reflect values of excellence and service, which they are now returning to their alma mater and the community.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude for this remarkable gesture by the alumni to give back and support society. She asserted that their dedication to the betterment of GHSS Basar will leave a lasting impact on both students and faculty, and their legacy will continue to inspire future generations to strive for excellence.

Deputy Commissioner of Leparada District, Atul Tayeng; Deputy Director School Education of Leparada, Pubi Lombi; DMO District Medical Officer of Leparada, Dr Emo Basar; Er. Jummar Kamdak Chief Engineer; the principal of Govt. Higher Secondary School, Basar; the vice principal; teaching staff; students, among many other top-ranking government servants attended the event.