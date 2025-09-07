Arunachal MLA inaugurates key infrastructure projects near Indo-China border

In a significant boost to border infrastructure near the Indo-China frontier, Arunachal MLA and PHED Advisor Pani Taram inaugurated key development projects, including a bridge over the Kumey River at Mangdo village and a newly constructed police station at Parsi Parlo. The initiatives are aimed at strengthening connectivity and enhancing law-and-order facilities in Kurung Kumey district, which shares a border with China.

The inaugurations formed part of Taram’s weeklong development tour of the 21st Koloriang Assembly Constituency. Early Sunday morning, he led the formal opening of the Mangio–Mangdo bridge, interacting with contractors, agencies, and villagers. He urged locals to make the best use of the facility for long-term public welfare, while commending the contractor for timely completion. Stressing the importance of ethics in governance, Taram said, “It is through small changes that big developments are seen in the area.”

Later in the day, accompanied by IGP (West Range & Crime) Takhe Ringu, Taram inaugurated the new Parsi Parlo police station. Addressing a public meeting, he described it as a “historic moment” for the people of Parsi Parlo and the upper belt of Kurung Kumey. With the new facility, he noted, law-and-order issues, police verifications, and documentation can now be addressed locally instead of requiring long journeys to Koloriang or Sangram.

Taram also assured people that the long-pending Kurung Bridge–Parsi Parlo road project would be pursued in “mission mode” and reiterated his vision to transform Damin, Parsi Parlo, and adjoining areas with support from the state and central governments under the motto Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

IGP Takhe Ringu, meanwhile, urged police to act as “local guardians” and called upon citizens to cooperate in building a safe, drug-free, and law-abiding society. The event was attended by Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, SP Bomken Basar, Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme, government officials, PRI leaders, and local residents.