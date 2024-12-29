Arunachal's local MLA of the 28th Likabali Assembly constituency in Lower Siang District, Kardo Nyigyor, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, inspected the ongoing Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road project.

The project involves the Likabali ALG-BRO Road to Dipa village, spanning 8.25 km with a budget of 8 crore 83 lakhs.

Nyigyor instructed the executing agency and contractor to ensure quality work in the public interest. The Rural Works Department (RWD) floated the tender for the project.

Stating that the project is crucial for many villages in the foothills of the Assam-Arunachal boundary, Nyigyor directed RWD officials and the contractors to complete it on time without compromising quality.

He further appealed to the people of Assam, where a significant portion of the project lies, not to hinder its progress.

Clarifying that the road, once completed, would not be considered a boundary between the two neighboring states, the MLA urged the people to support the completion of the PMGSY road, which aims to connect unconnected villages.