Arunachal MLA inspects renovation of T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre in Lumla

Tsering Lhamu, Advisor to the Women & Child Development Minister and MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency inspected the ongoing renovation work at the T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre in Lumla. She was joined by local leaders and officials of the constituency.

The amphitheater, inaugurated in 2023 alongside the Karma Wangchu Convention Hall, is being reorganized to enhance its facilities and serve as a vibrant cultural and educational hub. Once completed, the venue will provide a platform for youth expression, community gatherings, and celebrations of local traditions.

MLA Lhamu expressed gratitude to the project team and all stakeholders for their commitment to shaping spaces that reflect the spirit and aspirations of Lumla constituency.

The T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre honors the contributions of former MLA Lt. T.G. Rinpoche. The venue has a seating capacity of 600, expandable to 800, and includes VIP seating, performers’ dressing rooms, and an exhibition hall for local artifacts. The facility is part of a larger initiative to position Lumla as a notable cultural and tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh.