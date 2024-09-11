Ratu Techi, the newly elected MLA of Sagalee Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district, has embarked on a comprehensive tour of government schools in the region. The former superintending engineer of the Public Works Department aims to assess the current state of education and implement significant changes.

During his week-long inspection, Techi, accompanied by administrative officials and local leaders, visited schools across six circles: Silsango, Mengio, Parang, Leporiang, Sagalee, and Toru. The tour aligns with the state government's directive to prepare for the implementation of the New Education Policy.

A key proposal emerging from the assessment is the consolidation of schools with low or zero enrollment into inter-village residential institutions. This move is expected to optimise resources and enhance educational quality.

Techi outlined four priority areas for improvement, including enhanced teaching quality, digital learning, physical education and integration of life skills into the curriculum

The MLA stressed the importance of providing a holistic education that prepares students for future challenges. He believes the proposed changes will lead to more effective school management and an improved learning environment for students.