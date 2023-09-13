Tagi Raja king of Aka community who fought with the Britishers bravely during the 18th century is among the unsung heroes of Arunachal whose contribution was never recognized in Indian history.

MLA Thrizono-Boragaon along with engineers and leaders surveyed the site Gohainthan of West Kameng district where Tagi Raja fought with Britishers.

They all trekked 5 km down to see the archaeological sites and stones engraved with bullets of kartoos used by Britishers and stones and arrows used by Tagi Raja.

Tagi Raja, son, and successor of Aka Chief Pario, was an extraordinary leader of the Aka tribe. Acknowledged as Raja by the Ahom rulers, he was entitled to collect taxes from the plains, as well as maintain cordial relations between the people of the hills and plains.



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Akas inhabited the areas of Bhalukpong, Jamiri, Hushigaon, Buragaon, and Thrizino areas of West Kameng district and traced their lineage from Bana Raja, who was believed to have ruled the area from Sunitpur and Balipara to Bhalukpong in 10th or 12th Centuries.

Tagi was a visionary leader who carried out several raids on the British forces in the Charduar region of Assam in response to the British expansionist policies and suffered arrest and incarceration for years in British captivity. He nevertheless did not accept defeat and continued with steadfast resistance coupled with reconciliation over the years. He continued to raid the British territory even after his release from jail, killing many British soldiers in Balipara under the Darrang District. The British could not arrest him again and faced his resistance from 1832 to 1842.

During these years the British sent many Kotokis (interpreters) to bring him to negotiations. Tagi neither surrendered nor came forward for negotiations.

Finally, he came down to the plains and negotiated for his people and hill tribes with conditions favourable to his people. He struggled throughout his life against the British for the safety of his people as well as to secure his territory. He breathed his last in 1873 and there ended the glorious adventure of his life.