Arunachal MLA from 1-Lumla (ST) constituency, Tawang passed away in Guwahati on November 2.

As per reports, the 44-year-old MLA was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.

Jambey Tashi born in 1978 was an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tashi was serving as the MLA of the 1-Lumla constituency and was also a Member of the National Minority Morcha, BJP.

Notably, Tashi had previously been a member of the Indian National Congress and People's Party of Arunachal.

In 2009, he was elected unopposed from 1-Lumla S/T Assembly Constituency on a Congress ticket.

In the 2014 election for the 1-Lumla Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, he defeated Independent candidate Theg Tse Rinpoche, on a Congress ticket, by 1499 votes.

In the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections, Tashi switched over to BJP and defeated Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap of NPP by 1288 votes. Jambey Tashi garnered 4567 votes while Jampa Thrinly Kunkhap got 3279 votes. He was the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly of the 1 Lumla (Arunachal Pradesh) constituency.

Notably, Tashi was one of 6 MLAs along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu to be suspended by the PPA for anti-party activities.