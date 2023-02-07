Pasighat BJP MLA Kaling Moyong on February 7 laid the foundation stone of 500 Seater Convention Hall at lower campus of Pasighat. Deputy Commissioner of EastSiang district Tayi Taggu, Councillor of ward no. 1 Yalop Yomso, Principal of JNC JawaharLal Nehru College Tashi Taloh, Mandal Adyaksh Asar Padun, Mandal team were also present on the ocassion.

Public Works department PWD is the the executing agency of this project and Executive engineer Pwd Tani Taki, Assistant engineer Karo Rukbo, Junior engineer Jaylal and College General Secretary Lucy Jamoh and her team were present during the ceremony.

MLA Moyong thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for their constant support to transform Pasighat in every developmental activities and make it a true smart city.